'Keeping vehicles ‘Fully Mission Capable’ (FMC) no matter where it is

Dozens of wheeled vehicle mechanics (91B) keep tactical vehicles operational at the District of Columbia National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB), Oct. 21, 2023. Four maintenance shops ensure mechanics are technically sound in maintenance and recovery to fulfill mission requirements. Vehicles include Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTV), Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV), High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles (M-ATV). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

