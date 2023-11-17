CNO and MCPON Visit Guam

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea meet with leadership from Joint Region Marianas while visiting Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20. Franchetti and Honea visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

