CNO and MCPON Visit Guam

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea hold an all-hands call with Sailors while visiting Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20. Franchetti and Honea visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

