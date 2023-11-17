Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam [Image 2 of 7]

    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea meet with Lt. Governor of Guam Joshua Tenorio while visiting Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20. Franchetti and Honea visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and local leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 06:36
    Photo ID: 8131048
    VIRIN: 231120-N-UD469-1434
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and MCPON Visit Guam [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam
    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam
    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam
    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam
    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam
    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam
    CNO and MCPON Visit Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    Guam
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Franchetti

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT