U.S. Soldiers with the 15th Engineer Battalion place their new unit patch on each other following a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023. During the ceremony, the 18th Military Police Brigade transferred authority of the 15th Engineer Battalion to 7th Engineer Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|11.17.2023
|11.20.2023 04:47
|8130989
|231117-A-BS310-1136
|7426x4951
|35.92 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|1
|0
This work, Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
