U.S. Army Col. Kyle Moulton, commander of the 7th Engineer Brigade, leads to his troops during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023. During the ceremony, the 18th Military Police Brigade transferred authority of the 15th Engineer Battalion to 7th Engineer Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

