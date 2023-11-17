Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr [Image 5 of 7]

    Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Kyle Moulton, center, commander of the 7th Engineer Brigade, stands in front of his troops during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023. During the ceremony, the 18th Military Police Brigade transferred authority of the 15th Engineer Battalion to 7th Engineer Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    This work, Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

