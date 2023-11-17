U.S. Army Col. Richard Stearns, center, commander of the 18th Military Police Brigade, stands in front of the formation during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023. During the ceremony, the 18th Military Police Brigade transferred authority of the 15th Engineer Battalion to 7th Engineer Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

