U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rufus Beamon, left, senior enlisted advisor of the 7th Engineer Brigade, places the unit patch on Command Sgt. Maj. John Adkerson, senior enlisted advisor of the 15th Engineer Battalion, following a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023. During the ceremony, the 18th Military Police Brigade transferred authority of the 15th Engineer Battalion to 7th Engineer Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

