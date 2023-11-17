U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Adkerson, center, senior enlisted advisor of the 15th Engineer Battalion, speaks to his troops prior to a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023. During the ceremony, the 18th Military Police Brigade transferred authority of the 15th Engineer Battalion to 7th Engineer Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

