Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium [Image 4 of 5]

    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel Mallets, left, 100th Operations Support Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, and Capt. Anthony Vecchio, right, 100th OSS KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, speak to NATO allies about the capabilities of the KC-135 during the European Tanker Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 16, 2023. The 100th Air Refueling Wing serves as the sole ARW in the European and African area of responsibility tasked with supporting both NATO and allied air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 03:23
    Photo ID: 8130856
    VIRIN: 231116-F-XA271-1103
    Resolution: 5376x3577
    Size: 17.14 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium
    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium
    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium
    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium
    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    KC-135
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    Tanker Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT