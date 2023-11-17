RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel Mallets, left, 100th Operations Support Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, and Capt. Anthony Vecchio, right, 100th OSS KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, speak to NATO allies about the capabilities of the KC-135 during the European Tanker Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 16, 2023. The 100th Air Refueling Wing serves as the sole ARW in the European and African area of responsibility tasked with supporting both NATO and allied air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

