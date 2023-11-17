Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium [Image 3 of 5]

    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Graham Armit, AirTanker representative, meets with KC-135 Stratotanker pilots to discuss aerial refueling during the European Tanker Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 16, 2023. The symposium consisted of over 20 personnel from 10 different nations representing four military organizations and 3 civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    KC-135
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    Tanker Symposium

