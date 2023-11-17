RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium

Graham Armit, AirTanker representative, meets with KC-135 Stratotanker pilots to discuss aerial refueling during the European Tanker Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 16, 2023. The symposium consisted of over 20 personnel from 10 different nations representing four military organizations and 3 civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

