RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel Mallets, left, 100th Operations Support Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, and Capt. Anthony Vecchio, right, 100th OSS KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, speak to NATO allies about the capabilities of the KC-135 during the European Tanker Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 16, 2023. The symposium provided opportunities for cross coordination between air forces, enabling the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s strategic goal of conducting international mixed formation air refueling missions with more NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

