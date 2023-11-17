RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium

U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Vecchio, 100th Operations Support Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, briefs the ongoing upgrades being utilized on the KC-135 during the European Tanker Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 16, 2023. Vecchio discussed how the KC-135 is being modified to support the next generation of U.S. and NATO aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

