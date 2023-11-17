U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Vecchio, 100th Operations Support Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, briefs the ongoing upgrades being utilized on the KC-135 during the European Tanker Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 16, 2023. Vecchio discussed how the KC-135 is being modified to support the next generation of U.S. and NATO aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2023 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8130853
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-XA271-1020
|Resolution:
|5147x3425
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
