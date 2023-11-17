Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium [Image 1 of 5]

    RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Vecchio, 100th Operations Support Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, briefs the ongoing upgrades being utilized on the KC-135 during the European Tanker Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 16, 2023. Vecchio discussed how the KC-135 is being modified to support the next generation of U.S. and NATO aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 03:23
    VIRIN: 231116-F-XA271-1020
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts 2023 European Tanker Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    KC-135
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    Tanker Symposium

