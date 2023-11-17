KOROR, Palau (Nov. 16, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) Senior Military Official for the Republic of Palau, along with Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr., and senior leaders from INDOPACOM and Palau held the bilateral Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) Nov. 16-17.



The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations, which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.



(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.20.2023 02:30 Photo ID: 8130799 VIRIN: 231120-N-XB957-2330 Resolution: 6604x4407 Size: 8.9 MB Location: PW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Officials and Palau Representatives Conclude Joint Committee Meeting in Palau [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Katie Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.