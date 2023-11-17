Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Officials and Palau Representatives Conclude Joint Committee Meeting in Palau [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Officials and Palau Representatives Conclude Joint Committee Meeting in Palau

    PALAU

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Katie Koenig 

    Joint Region Marianas

    KOROR, Palau (Nov. 16, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) Senior Military Official for the Republic of Palau, along with Palau President Surangel Whipps, Jr., and senior leaders from INDOPACOM and Palau held the bilateral Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) Nov. 16-17.

    The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations, which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig)

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Officials and Palau Representatives  Conclude Joint Committee Meeting in Palau

    TAGS

    Palau
    INDOPACOM
    JCM

