Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pays his respects during a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 19, 2023. The visit to U.S. Indo-Pacific command headquarters in Honolulu included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strong democratic, economic and strategic partnership with the Philippines codified in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Shannon Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 23:20
|Photo ID:
|8130542
|VIRIN:
|231119-N-BD629-1571
|Resolution:
|5819x3872
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. Visits USS Arizona Memorial [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT