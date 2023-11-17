Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. Visits USS Arizona Memorial

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pays his respects during a wreath-laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 19, 2023. The visit to U.S. Indo-Pacific command headquarters in Honolulu included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strong democratic, economic and strategic partnership with the Philippines codified in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Shannon Smith)

