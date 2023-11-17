Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. Visits USS Arizona Memorial [Image 1 of 3]

    Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. Visits USS Arizona Memorial

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, pay their respects at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 19, 2023. The visit to U.S. Indo-Pacific command headquarters in Honolulu included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strong democratic, economic and strategic partnership with the Philippines codified in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Shannon Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 23:20
    Photo ID: 8130540
    VIRIN: 231119-N-BD629-1602
    Resolution: 2534x3809
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. Visits USS Arizona Memorial [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    USINDOPACOM

