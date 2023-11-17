National Veterans Day Observance 2023

Sentinel U.S. Army Pfc. Jessica Kwiatkowski from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

Date Taken: 11.11.2023