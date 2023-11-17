Sentinels from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2023 21:11
|Photo ID:
|8130453
|VIRIN:
|231111-A-ZV876-1208
|Resolution:
|7098x4732
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Veterans Day Observance 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
