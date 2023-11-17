Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Veterans Day Observance 2023 [Image 7 of 9]

    National Veterans Day Observance 2023

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    Sentinel U.S. Army Pfc. Jessica Kwiatkowski from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Nov. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 21:11
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 
    Veterans Day
    Army
    ANC

