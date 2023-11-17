Philippine President R. Marcos Jr. tours USINDOPACOM and JBPHH

Philippine and U.S. flags displayed together as Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is hosted by Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, at USINDOPACOM headquarters, Camp H.M. Smith, in Honolulu, Nov. 19, 2023. The visit included exchanges on regional security and mutual partnership, further developing the strong democratic, economic and strategic partnership with the Philippines codified in the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

