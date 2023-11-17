Oregon Guard, Bangladesh Army engage on non-commissioned officer development

Oregon Army National Guard Col. Peter D. Helzer, Commander, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team stands with Bangladesh Army Brig. Gen. Fida Mahmud, Commandant, Non-Commissioned Officers’ (NCO) Academy during a gift exchange at Camp Withycombe, on November 19, 2023, in Clackamas, Ore. Members from the Bangladesh Army delegation visited to learn more about the role of non-commissioned officers in the Oregon National Guard. Oregon and Bangladesh first became partners through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program in 2012. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt, Timothy Jackson, 41st IBCT Public Affairs)

