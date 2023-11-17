Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard, Bangladesh Army engage on non-commissioned officer development [Image 3 of 6]

    Oregon Guard, Bangladesh Army engage on non-commissioned officer development

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Jackson 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Oregon Army National Guard Col. Peter D. Helzer, Commander, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team stands with Bangladesh Army Brig. Gen. Fida Mahmud, Commandant, Non-Commissioned Officers’ (NCO) Academy during a gift exchange at Camp Withycombe, on November 19, 2023, in Clackamas, Ore. Members from the Bangladesh Army delegation visited to learn more about the role of non-commissioned officers in the Oregon National Guard. Oregon and Bangladesh first became partners through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program in 2012. (National Guard photo by Staff Sgt, Timothy Jackson, 41st IBCT Public Affairs)

    This work, Oregon Guard, Bangladesh Army engage on non-commissioned officer development [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    NCO development
    Bangladesh
    Oregon Army National Guard
    41 IBCT

