    USACE Hawaiʻi Wildfires Emergency Field Staff

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawaiʻi Wildfires Emergency Field Staff are based in Lāhainā and are managing the debris removal mission on Maui. Their job is to ensure the mission runs as efficiently and smoothly as possible. All members of the team volunteered to assist with the mission, and many will be in Lāhainā for almost 60 days. All of the team members have a desire to help the victims of the Hawaiʻi Wildfires recover from this devasting disaster.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    EFO
    Lahaina
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

