The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawaiʻi Wildfires Emergency Field Staff are based in Lāhainā and are managing the debris removal mission on Maui. Their job is to ensure the mission runs as efficiently and smoothly as possible. All members of the team volunteered to assist with the mission, and many will be in Lāhainā for almost 60 days. All of the team members have a desire to help the victims of the Hawaiʻi Wildfires recover from this devasting disaster.

Date Taken: 11.19.2023 USACE Hawaiʻi Wildfires Emergency Field Staff, by Sara Goodeyon