Operation Homefront brings Harlem Globetrotters, and holiday meal kits to D.C. Armory

Harlem Globetrotters "Too Tall” Winston and "Wham” Middleton thank District of Columbia National Guard members, while also participating in a holiday meal distribution during a Operation Homefront ‘Holiday Meals for Military’ event at the D.C. Armory on Nov. 17, 2023. Operation Homefront provides programs designed to build strong, stable, and secure military families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Arthur M. Wright)

