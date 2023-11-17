Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Homefront brings Harlem Globetrotters, and holiday meal kits to D.C. Armory [Image 28 of 30]

    Operation Homefront brings Harlem Globetrotters, and holiday meal kits to D.C. Armory

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Harlem Globetrotters "Too Tall” Winston and "Wham” Middleton thank District of Columbia National Guard members, while also participating in a holiday meal distribution during a Operation Homefront ‘Holiday Meals for Military’ event at the D.C. Armory on Nov. 17, 2023. Operation Homefront provides programs designed to build strong, stable, and secure military families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.19.2023 15:26
    Photo ID: 8130207
    VIRIN: 231117-F-PL327-2978
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Homefront brings Harlem Globetrotters, and holiday meal kits to D.C. Armory [Image 30 of 30], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Operation Homefront
    holiday meal
    Harlem Globetrotters
    food security
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians

