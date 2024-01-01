Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Honiara Community Health Engagement

U.S. Navy Lt. Khanh Nguyen, left, from San Diego, applies a fluoride varnish on a patient's teeth during a community health engagement in Honiara, Solomon Islands, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 19, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

