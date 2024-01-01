Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Honiara Community Health Engagement

U.S. Navy Lt. Theodore Slagle, right, from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, performs a dental consultation with local residents during a community health engagement in Honiara, Solomon Islands as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Nov. 19, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

