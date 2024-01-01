Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Honiara Community Health Engagement [Image 1 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Honiara Community Health Engagement

    HONIARA, GUADALCANAL IS, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Celia Martin 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Lt. Hye Hyun Choi, left, from Columbia, Maryland, applies a fluoride varnish on a patient's teeth during a community health engagement in Honiara, Solomon Islands, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Nov. 19, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Celia Martin)

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    dental
    community health engagement
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

