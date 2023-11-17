A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, practices aerial refueling procedures with another KC-10 during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Northern California, Oct. 26, 2023. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces; the KC-10 fleet is set to retire in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 22:42 Photo ID: 8129968 VIRIN: 231026-F-IP635-1209 Resolution: 5504x6880 Size: 1.44 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.