    KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron [Image 7 of 8]

    KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, practices aerial refueling procedures with another KC-10 during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Northern California, Oct. 26, 2023. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. armed forces; the KC-10 fleet is set to retire in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 22:42
    Photo ID: 8129967
    VIRIN: 231026-F-IP635-1141
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Travis Air Force Base
    KC-10 Extender
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    9th Air Refueling Squadron

