KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Bradfield, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, practices aerial refueling procedures with another KC-10 during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Northern California, Oct. 26, 2023. During boom refueling operations, fuel transfers to the receiver at a maximum rate of 1,100 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

