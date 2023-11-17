KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron

U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Rineer, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, checks flight patterns during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Northern California, Oct. 26, 2023. The 9th ARS is an active-duty squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California. Originally the 9th Photographic Squadron in 1942, the 9th ARS was activated in 1951 under the 9th Bombardment Wing at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

