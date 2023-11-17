Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron [Image 1 of 8]

    KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Rineer, 9th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender instructor pilot, prepares to takeoff during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Northern California, Oct. 26, 2023. The 9th ARS is an active-duty squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California. Originally the 9th Photographic Squadron in 1942, the 9th ARS was activated in 1951 under the 9th Bombardment Wing at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 22:42
    Photo ID: 8129961
    VIRIN: 231026-F-IP635-1028
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, KC-10 Extender flight with 9th Air Refueling Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    KC-10 Extender
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    9th Air Refueling Squadron

