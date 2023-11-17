U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron simulate a medical scenario during a C-5M Super Galaxy training mission in the skies over Northern California, Nov. 13, 2023. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8129958
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-IP635-1187
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
