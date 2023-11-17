Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 8 of 10]

    Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron simulate a medical scenario during a C-5M Super Galaxy training mission in the skies over Northern California, Nov. 13, 2023. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 22:00
    Photo ID: 8129958
    VIRIN: 231113-F-IP635-1187
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    C-5
    AES
    60th AES
    Aeromedical Evaucation Squadron

