U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron simulate a medical scenario during a C-5M Super Galaxy training mission in the skies over Northern California, Nov. 13, 2023. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 22:00 Photo ID: 8129958 VIRIN: 231113-F-IP635-1187 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.5 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.