Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hui Chong Hutton, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, and Tech. Sgt. Alicia Jacoby, right, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, discuss training scenarios prior to a C-5M Super Galaxy training mission at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 13, 2023. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US