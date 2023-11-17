U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Doyle, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy flight engineer, performs pre-flight checks of the C-5 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 13, 2023. The aircraft is one of the largest in the world and the largest cargo airframes in the Air Force inventory. The C-5M, with a cargo load of 281,001 pounds (127,460 kilograms), can fly 2,150 nautical miles, offload, and fly to a second base 500 nautical miles away from the original destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8129954
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-IP635-1146
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
