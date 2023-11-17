Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 4 of 10]

    Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joel Doyle, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy flight engineer, performs pre-flight checks of the C-5 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 13, 2023. The aircraft is one of the largest in the world and the largest cargo airframes in the Air Force inventory. The C-5M, with a cargo load of 281,001 pounds (127,460 kilograms), can fly 2,150 nautical miles, offload, and fly to a second base 500 nautical miles away from the original destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    C-5
    Travis AFB
    22nd
    60th Air Mobility Wing

