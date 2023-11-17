U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Casey Todd, 22nd Airlift Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy flight engineer, performs pre-flight checks of the C-5 exterior at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 13, 2023. The aircraft is one of the largest in the world and the largest cargo airframes in the Air Force inventory. The C-5M, with a cargo load of 281,001 pounds (127,460 kilograms), can fly 2,150 nautical miles, offload, and fly to a second base 500 nautical miles away from the original destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 22:00 Photo ID: 8129952 VIRIN: 231113-F-IP635-1015 Resolution: 8182x4808 Size: 2.19 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.