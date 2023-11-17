Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phase 1 of Canandaigua VA Medical Center Project complete [Image 1 of 3]

    Phase 1 of Canandaigua VA Medical Center Project complete

    CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The Canandaigua VA Medical Center Chiller Plant, shown here Aug. 24.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 13:31
    Photo ID: 8129724
    VIRIN: 231117-A-GI410-6900
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phase 1 of Canandaigua VA Medical Center Project complete [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Phase 1 of Canandaigua VA Medical Center Project complete
    Phase 1 of Canandaigua VA Medical Center Project complete
    Phase 1 of Canandaigua VA Medical Center Project complete

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Phase 1 of Canandaigua VA Medical Center Project complete

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Veterans
    construction
    teamwork
    Canandaigua

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT