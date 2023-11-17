Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar [Image 8 of 12]

    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rion Codrington 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (November 18, 2023) -U.S. service members and base personnel peruse an assortment of arts and crafts from Djiboutian vendors during a bazaar at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 18, 2023. CLDJ’s biannual bazaar provides the opportunity for attendees to engage with local artisans and learn about their traditions and culture. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 07:44
    Photo ID: 8129688
    VIRIN: 231118-N-JJ684-1008
    Resolution: 1800x1112
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Rion Codrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar
    Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Bazaar
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT