Camp Lemonnier Celebrates Art and Culture at Biannual Djiboutian Bazaar

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (November 18, 2023) -U.S. service members and base personnel peruse an assortment of arts and crafts from Djiboutian vendors during a bazaar at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 18, 2023. CLDJ’s biannual bazaar provides the opportunity for attendees to engage with local artisans and learn about their traditions and culture. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rion Codrington)

