USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds all-hands call

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231118-N-RQ159-1055 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 18, 2023) Capt. Justin Issler, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks during an all-hands call in the hangar bay, in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    CVN 76
    Hangar Bay
    Ronald Reagan
    All Hands

