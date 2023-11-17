231118-N-RQ159-1055 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 18, 2023) Capt. Justin Issler, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks during an all-hands call in the hangar bay, in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 07:23 Photo ID: 8129680 VIRIN: 231118-N-RQ159-1055 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 1.18 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds all-hands call [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.