231118-N-CV021-1042 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 18, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Electrical Technician Fireman Dereck Gomez, from El Paso, Texas, restows equipment after a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 18. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8129663
|VIRIN:
|231118-N-CV021-1042
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Sea of Japan [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
