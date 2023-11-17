231118-N-CV021-1034 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 18, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class David Medrano, from San Bernardino, California, simulates fighting a fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 18. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8129650
|VIRIN:
|231118-N-CV021-1034
|Resolution:
|5989x4480
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Hometown:
|SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Sea of Japan [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
