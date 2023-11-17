Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a general quarters drill in the Sea of Japan

231118-N-CV021-1007 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 18, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class David Medrano, from San Bernardino, California, left, and Damage Controlman Fireman Cristobal Barragan, from Oxnard, California, right, change into battle dress during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 18. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

