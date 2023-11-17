231117-N-CV021-1026 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 17, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 17. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Sea of Japan [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
