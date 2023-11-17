231118-N-KW492-1080 (Nov. 18, 2023) PHILIPPINE SEA

Seaman Taylor Henrickson, from Olympia, Washington, heaves a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a fueling at sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 18, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Receives Fuel From the USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS