231117-N-KW492-1044 (Nov. 17, 2023) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
Seaman Austin Burgess, from Bastrop, Texas, scans the horizon for surface vessels on the fantail of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2023 04:26
|Photo ID:
|8129629
|VIRIN:
|231117-N-KW492-1044
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|846.1 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|BASTROP, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SN Burgess Scans the Horizon Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
