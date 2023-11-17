CTT1 Proctor Monitors Electronic Warfare Area Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

231117-N-KW492-1014 (Nov. 17, 2023) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Joey Proctor, from Germantown, Maryland, monitors the ship's electronic warfare area in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

