    OSSN Gomez Tracks Surface Vessels on Radar Console Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 2 of 9]

    OSSN Gomez Tracks Surface Vessels on Radar Console Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231117-N-KW492-1005 (Nov. 17, 2023) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Operations Specialist Seaman Randy Gomez, from New York, tracks surface vessels on a radar console in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Operations Specialist
    USS Antietam (CG 54)

