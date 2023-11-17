OSSN Gomez Tracks Surface Vessels on Radar Console Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

231117-N-KW492-1005 (Nov. 17, 2023) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Operations Specialist Seaman Randy Gomez, from New York, tracks surface vessels on a radar console in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

